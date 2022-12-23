The Outlander Season 7 Trailer Takes Us To the Gallows

Congratulations on surviving the Droughtlander: Starz has dropped the trailer for Outlander’s long-awaited seventh season. Claire Fraser is clearly time traveling again, as the 40-second clip features Caitríona Balfe in several different looks. (The one with the noose is particularly worrying.) Sam Heughan returns to star as Jamie Fraser, who is once again having visions in his sleep. “I dream of the past,” he says in voiceover. “Why would I not dream of the future?” We see him happily flirting with his wife in a bedroom and having a sweet da-daughter moment in the fireflies with Brianna (Sophie Skelton), but the entire season doesn’t seem to be quite so cheerful. The American Revolution is still happening, and shots of gallows, a coffin, and tears indicate that some pain and anguish is on the way. New characters wrapped up in these timelines include William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), and Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips). You might have a better idea of what’s going to happen if you’re caught up on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh novel in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series. Impatient, time-traveling fans should jump ahead to summer 2023, when the seventh season is due to arrive on Starz.

