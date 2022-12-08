‘The News’? Another New Paramore Song

How’s this for “News” you can use: Paramore just dropped a song called “The News.” The song keeps the same sharp, eerie rock-pop fusion of “This Is Why,” their first single off an album of the same name. “Every second, our collective heart breaks / All together, every single head shakes / Shut your eyes, but it won’t go away,” Hayley Williams sings, taking on the information age. (She goes on to give Taylor Swift’s big “Anti-Hero” words a run for their money in the bridge: “Exploitative, performative, informative, and we don’t know the half of it.”) The song comes with a minimal, unsettling video, featuring multiple Hayley Williamses, including one with no pupils that you’re sure to see again in your nightmares. The single comes after Paramore’s return to the road this fall, and ahead of their album This Is Why, out February 10, 2023. Turn off the news, sure — but don’t miss that date.

