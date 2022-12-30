Looks Like Paris Hilton’s Big Surprise Is a New Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this week, Paris Hilton teased that she was going to share news that would “break the internet” on December 30. Luckily for those of us who are chronically online, the internet still seems to be up and running today after the chef, model, socialite, DJ, and entrepreneur dropped an updated version of “Stars Are Blind” on Amazon Music. “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, adding that she’s also got more new music coming in the new year. “Stars Are Blind” was first released in 2006 on her debut album Paris, but the hit has endured in pop culture, even getting a feature on the Promising Young Woman soundtrack. It doesn’t feel too surprising that Hilton’s big announcement has to do with music, given that she previously hinted on TikTok that she was on the way to the recording studio to “bring back Y2K pop.” Of course, you can’t please everyone on the internet — some fans were apparently hoping that Hilton would announce that she’s either pregnant or joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To that we say, hey, just be glad that the big reveal wasn’t NFT promo.