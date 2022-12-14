Save the Date for Party Down Season 3

Fun! Photo: STARZ/YouTube

Party Down has been off the air for nearly 13 years, which means that the hiatus between seasons two and three is old enough to have a bat mitzvah catered by Party Down. The cult-classic workplace-comedy series is making its long-awaited return to Starz next year, and now it has a premiere date: Friday, February 24. This save-the-date was announced via a teaser trailer on Twitter, showing the cast gearing up yet again in their baby-pink bow ties. The original cast of Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are all seen unloading cases of champers, poppin’ bubs, and raining confetti on each other. Original cast member Lizzy Caplan could not make it to the party, on account of having to help Fleishman out with all of his Trouble.

the gang is BACK! #partydown returns for the biggest event ever on February 24. tag your +1 below. pic.twitter.com/drMKzlHc3Y — Party Down (@PartyDownSTARZ) December 14, 2022

There are so many questions that await us before Season Three. How could Soup R’ Crackers survive in a post-Souplantation world? How could Kyle (Hansen), a relic of the aughts, make any headway in today’s Hollywood? Has Roman (Starr) become an incel? The look in Scott’s eyes at the end of the teaser says it all: “fun” incoming.