Wowee Zowee, Alex Ross Perry’s Pavement Movie Sounds Bizarre

Alex Ross Perry and his Dylan, Stephen Malkmus. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Tired of run-of-the mill music biopics and band docs? Does Alex Ross Perry have a movie for you! The Her Smell director is taking on a real band for his next project: Pavement. He revealed the news in a New Yorker story on the recent Pavement musical he directed (Slanted! Enchanted!), which is reportedly part of the movie. So is the recent Pavement exhibition that popped up in New York and, seemingly, footage from the band’s reunion tour earlier this year. But it only gets weirder from there. Perry said singer Stephen Malkmus wanted to hire a screenwriter to make a movie about the band but without a screenplay. Instead, it’ll be a mixed-media extravaganza premising Pavement, beloved in indie circles but far from a hitmaker, as the biggest band in the world. “You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the Scorsese documentary, the Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates [Renaldo and Clara] and put them all in a blender,” Perry told the magazine of his approach. How’s that for harnessing your hopes?