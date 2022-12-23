Hey Pharbs, Phoebe Bridgers Really Hates Cats

Pray for the Pharbs. On Friday, Phoebe Bridgers went on a “Chicken Shop Date” with Amelia Dimoldenberg and revealed that she likes all animals … except for cats. “I’m super allergic,” she said, adding that she also just doesn’t really see any positives to feline friends. “People will post on the internet a photo of them with their eye missing, with a bunch of stitches, and be like, ‘My silly cat!’” Bridgers said. “I’m like, ‘What… What’s the draw there?’” Other revelations from the interview include that the singer thinks she gave off “Bad Seed vibes” as a “brutal spoiled child,” once accidentally drank a combination of cigarette ash and tobacco chew, and sleeps with people before going on a first date. We can’t quite explain why, but the fact that she has a disdain for cats feels more shocking than any of that information. Her discography somehow just seems suited for a fanbase that includes passionate cat owners? On Twitter, the Pharbs are indeed divided, with some feeling validated and others in deep mourning. Hopefully Bridgers will keep this particular fun fact to herself while she’s opening for cat mom (and former Cats cat) Taylor Swift. We wouldn’t want any backstage arguments — the Eras Tour has been through enough.

