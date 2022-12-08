The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Are Co-Headlining a Tour

Ben Gibbard, who’ll be performing with both bands. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The Postal Service hasn’t become silhouettes just yet. Ben Gibbard’s indietronica supergroup, which released one beloved album in 2003 and supposedly played its final show after a 2013 reunion, has been resurrected for a tour. And they’re doing it with Gibbard’s main gig, Death Cab for Cutie. The two bands will co-headline a tour next fall, with Gibbard performing back to back. It aligns with two big 20th anniversaries in the new year, for that Postal Service album Give Up and Death Cab’s massively influential Transatlanticism, both of which they’ll perform in full. Yes, the aughts nostalgia will reach such great heights. The tour kicks off September 8 in Portland, Maine, before running through the East Coast, including Madison Square Garden. It hits select cities in the Midwest and West, before concluding October 13 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Curiously, markets like Chicago and all of Texas are absent, meaning the bands could have some festival dates to add.

The Postal Service performances will reunite Gibbard with his collaborator Jimmy Tamborello, a.k.a. Dntel, along with their bandmate Jenny Lewis, for the first time since their last shows at Lollapalooza 2013. Death Cab for Cutie did tour with Lewis in 2019, allowing for a mini Postal Service reunion during some encores. The following year, the band faked out fans by teasing something, which ended up being a voting PSA and the release of the live album Everything Will Change. Now they’re really back — knowing there’s nothing better than a little nostalgia.