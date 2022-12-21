Teresa Giudice Says ‘I Do’ to Giant Hair and ‘I Don’t’ to Melissa Gorga

There’s been a lot of uncertainty in the Real Housewives franchise of late. With Jen Shah going to jail, we have no idea what the RHOSLC cast will look like next season. RHONY is about to be split up into two franchises, neither of which include Ramona Singer. Luckily, even in the most trying times, we can count on the universal truth that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will provide quality. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 trailer dropped on December 21, and it features two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, as well as Frank Catania in a very sexy bunny costume. But it’s really the Teresa and Melissa show. We see shots from Teresa’s much-discussed wedding to Louie Ruelas on August 6 (accompanied by her famously enormous wedding hair), while she intones of sister-in-law Melissa, “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish.” Ominous Teresa is a scary Teresa. The new season is set to premiere on February 7 at 9 p.m. with a 75-minute episode, so pull up to Paterson and nail down your tables.

Related