Reese Witherspoon Is Making Her Own Ted Lasso

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Oi guv’nor, Reese Witherspoon is going to inspire some English birds to be good at sport, innit? She’s only gone and landed her series All Stars at Amazon Prime Video, hasn’t she? The show will star Witherspoon as a former cheerleader who “cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students – and herself – how to be All Stars,” per the logline. It’s not Ted Lasso, but it certainly has some of the same story contours. All Stars is loosely based in the real life story of Andrea Kulberg, according to Deadline, who went from the south to the UK to spread the gospel of cheerleading. The show was created and will be showrun by Aline Brosh McKenna, of The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame. Witherspoon and Brosh McKenna are also working together on the upcoming Your Place or Mine on Netflix, in which Witherspoon will also star.