Rex Orange County Sexual-Assault Charges Dropped

Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Rex Orange County, a pop singer in the U.K., is no longer facing sexual-assault charges in the country. Rex, born Alexander O’Connor, tweeted that the charges have been dropped because of a lack of evidence. “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind,” he wrote. In October, 24-year-old O’Connor was charged with six counts of sexual assault, reported to have taken place across two days in June 2021. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail with the trial set to take place in January. O’Connor claimed in his statement that he “was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom,” adding that security footage and the woman’s partner both supported his innocence. Police did not comment on the specifics of the charges but told NME, “Having carefully considered all the evidence, our legal test for a prosecution was no longer met and so we will not be continuing a prosecution.”