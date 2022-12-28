Rian Johnson Says It’s a ‘Life Goal’ to Work With Matt Berry

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Image

Like a large chunk of Vulture staff, Glass Onion auteur Rian Johnson is a Matt Berry stan. The What We Do in the Shadows/Witchazel double threat is a deep-voiced prince among men. Rian Johnson knows this. Rian Johnson is right to acknowledge this. When podcaster Nathan Ellingsworth tweeted “Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3,” Johnson replied “It is a major life goal to work with this man.” Hell yes, brother. As well it should be!

Just who deserves to be in the cast of a third Knives Out movie has become the latest “send them to a White Lotus resort” meme on social media. Suggestions have included the Don’t Worry Darling cast, the entire Best in Show ensemble, and every celebrity that’s done a photo op at Buco di Beppo. Even one that suggested the entire WWDITS cast, including Berry. But Rian Johnson made a point to respond to this suggestion. And Knives Out 3 could be just the beginning. Johnson is a collector of actors. If he likes you, you’re getting cute lil’ parts in future projects. If Rian Johnson casts Matt Berry in a Knives Out and the vibe is good, we are this much closer to a Matt Berry/Noah Segan buddy crime comedy. Someone get someone’s agent on the horn this instant.

It is a major life goal to work with this man. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 26, 2022