Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby Is on Tik Tok

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released the first look of their child to Tik Tok after sharing exclusive photos to Hollywood Unlocked. However, it was not just to grace us with the presence of their cute little baby or to make them a Tik Tok star. On Twitter, HU founder Jason Lee explained that Rihanna came to him to release the photos, as paparazzi had taken photos of their child without their consent and threatened to release them. “Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to,” Lee explained. “She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice.” In addition to the photos to HU, Rihanna posted a Tik Tok of some cute clips of their baby. Thankfully, the couple was able to maintain some privacy with their newborn, as their name has yet to be revealed.

Celebrities taking back their control from the paparazzi isn’t unheard of. Similarly, earlier this year, Blake Lively posted pictures from her pregnancy on Instagram because there were “11 guys waiting outside” to take a photo of her and her children. Also, plenty of other stars like Hilary Duff, George Clooney, and Jennifer Garner have raised concerns about paparazzi photos of children, the latter delivering a testimony against the paparazzi to the California legislature. Rocky may have more problems than bad bitches if the paparazzi has anything to do with it.