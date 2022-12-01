The Rings of Power Season Two Mysteriously Recasts Its Villain

Joseph Mawle’s Adar and Sam Hazeldine, who will soon take over the role. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Prime Video and C Flanigan/FilmMagic

How do you say “Mordor is getting a new Adar” in Elvish? Well, the role of Adar — a villainous orc who basically created the land of Mordor at the end of The Rings of Power’s well-lit first season — will be recast for the show’s second outing. Actor Sam Hazeldine — previous credits include The Sandman, The Last Duel, and Peaky Blinders — will now play Adar, taking over from Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle. The reason for the recast remains unknown. Along with the news came other season-two cast updates. Gabriel Akuwudike (Ridley Road), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown and House of Cards), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Paddington 2) join, along with Amelia Kenworthy making her television debut in the Lord of the Rings prequel. Their roles have not yet been shared. The second season is currently in production in the U.K., though a release date is still forthcoming. Start walking to Mordor now and you might make it in time.