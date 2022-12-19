S.S. Rajamouli Is Working on an RRR Sequel

Photo: DVV Entertainment

So long as Britain’s history of colonialism exists, so too will potential plotlines for the world of RRR, the breakout Telugu-language blockbuster from director S.S. Rajamouli. In fact, a sequel is already in the works. Rajamouli tells Variety that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad are “seriously working on the story” for more Bheem (NTR Jr.) and Raju (Ram Charan Teja) adventures. The dastardly Brits will also return. Rajamouli says that he and Prasad did not make the first film with a sequel in mind, until his cousin M.M. Keeravani “gave an idea which we felt like, Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.” The action spectacle has been a rare crossover hit outside of India, earning two Golden Globe nominations (for Non-English Film and Best Original Song). Rajamouli was also named best director by the New York Film Critics Circle. Rajamouli hasn’t revealed plot details for the sequel, so for now we’ll just call it RRR: Here We Go Again.