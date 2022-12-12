Want Some Drag Race With Your MTV?

Photo: WOW Presents Plus

VH1, sashay away. RuPaul’s Drag Race is moving to MTV after six seasons on its sister network, the show announced December 12. And it’s happening soon with Drag Race season 15 premiering on the unfortunate date of January 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Sorry to everyone looking for their Friday-night fix of Ridiculousness! Drag Race did a test run with MTV in 2021, when the season-13 premiere set a ratings record after being simulcast on MTV, MTV2, the CW, and other channels. And it’s just the latest shift for the franchise after Drag Race moved from LogoTV to VH1 for season nine in 2017 and All Stars later moved to Paramount+ for season six in 2021. (Can’t keep up? WOW Presents Plus has your back.)

And that’s not the only move Drag Race is showing off. In RuPaul’s continued quest for world domination, Drag Race franchises in Brazil, Mexico, and Germany have also been announced for MTV and Paramount+. Yes, Drag Race is coming to Brazil! And on top of it all, Paramount+ plans to spice up the All Stars format with Drag Race Global All Stars. Plus RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is also set to return next year — but that one’s staying on VH1.