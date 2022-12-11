Steve Martin and Martin Short Eulogize Each Other in SNL Monologue

Steve Martin and Martin Short would love to keep working together forever. Unfortunately, death may one day do these bit machines part, so the pair used their joint Saturday Night Live monologue last night as a chance to practice their eulogies for each other. “Marty did not want to be cremated — too late,” Martin said, launching into a roast at his co-host’s (lowly-attended) funeral. Short pretended to see his longtime friend’s “motionless, colorless, stiff” body in an open casket, noting, “So lifelike!” Sad piano music played as the thinly-veiled insults continued. Martin and Short are currently working on the third season of Only Murders in the Building, and they’ve also been touring together. But who will they turn to professionally when the other is gone? Funeral guest and fellow Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez was more than happy to volunteer in her closing cameo. If you’re into this trio’s chemistry, go ahead and binge their Hulu series. It won’t take long. As Short points out, it only streams for 32 minutes … “like Steve at the urinal.”

