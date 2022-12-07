Shania Twain’s People’s Choice Awards Medley Did Impress Us Much

She’s the queen of herself — and still queen of the stage, too. Shania Twain performed a characteristically over-the-top medley at the People’s Choice Awards, where she was named Music Icon — and defended the title. The performance was full of sparkles (all the way up to her top hat), fire, cowgirl dancers, hot men playing instruments, and even a jab at Ryan Reynolds. “Okay, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” Twain said in “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” swapping Brad Pitt for the People’s Icon winner, to his own amusement at the show. (Also rocking out to Twain? Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Kris Jenner.) Twain also performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “Any Man of Mine,” and “Waking Up Dreaming,” a new song off her upcoming album, Queen of Me.

“Take notes, children!” Billy Porter exclaimed afterward, presenting a touched Twain with the award. “I always miss my mother right now at these moments in my life,” Twain said in her speech. “She would’ve loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But you know what? My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space when — I mean, not my mother’s space, but I think just that you’re here with me and you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life, and I will always be grateful for that.” The Music Icon honor came not only as Twain is readying her new album but also ahead of a performance in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special next week and a massive world tour next year, her first since 2018. She’s still got it — but do you have tickets?