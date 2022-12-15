Michelle Williams’s Hot-Water Heater Is Broken

Michelle Williams is having a tough time. She’s preparing for an exhibition of her porcelain sculptures in the midst of a maddening domestic crisis in the trailer to Kelly Reichardt’s new film, Showing Up. Her water heater is broken. And her artist landlord, swamped with two upcoming shows of her own, doesn’t have time to fix it. To make matters worse, a rival artist’s work keeps catching everyone’s eye. “He’s a genius, he was always incredibly creative,” a character says. Lizzy (Williams) is unimpressed by this observation. “A lot of people are creative,” she responds, deadpan. André Benjamin 3000 says the work gave him “such a lift,” to Lizzy’s obvious exhaustion. The trailer depicts the small Portland art world as one of gallery openings without enough hors d’oeuvre for everyone while committed artists gather at classes or studios to figure out their lives. But how can anyone focus on art without a hot shower? Find out when Showing Up shows up to theaters soon.

