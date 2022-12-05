Shudder Acquires Viral Horror Movie Skinamarink

Photo: Fantasia International Film Festival/YouTube

Skinamarink, the horror movie that went viral on TikTok after premiering at the Fantasia International Film Festival, has been bought by Shudder. It will receive theatrical distribution through IFC Midnight in January of 2023. Skinamarink will then come to Shudder later in the year. “I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder,” the film’s writer/producer/director Kyle Edward Ball said in a statement obtained by Variety. The film follows two children who wake up in the night to find their dad is missing, along with all the doors and windows in their house. Obviously the only solution is to build a pillow fort. “They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them,” the official synopsis reads. “However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.” Skinamarink comes to theaters January 13, 2023.