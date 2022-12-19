Lizzo Had Some Special Surprises for Her Second SNL Performance This Year

At this rate, the L in SNL could just stand for “Lizzo.” After the star did double duty earlier this year, hosting and performing on an episode that was a highlight of last season, Lizzo returned as musical guest for the year’s final Saturday Night Live. She was filling in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who dropped out due to guitarist Nick Zinner recovering from pneumonia, but the last-minute switch didn’t keep her from making her performance, well, Special. First, she performed “Break Up Twice,” off her 2022 album, with a costume and set that honored the Annie Lee painting Blue Monday. Then, she pulled out a Christmas song, singing her cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” (which is apparently now also owned by Amazon?). In between, she even found the time to don a plastic dress (but no planties!) for a Please Don’t Destroy sketch. At this rate, Lizzo, see you again next year?

