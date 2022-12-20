Sonya Eddy, Beloved General Hospital Actor, Dead at 55

Sonya Eddy. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Sonya Eddy, the actor best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson in the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer, a close friend to the late Eddy, first shared the news in an Instagram post on December 20. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote. Variety later confirmed Eddy’s death. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini told Variety in a statement. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very missed.”

Born in 1967 in Concord, California, the actor later earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California’s Davis campus, where she studied theatre and dance. She made her stage-acting debut in a 1990 production of Zora Is My Name before she landed her first onscreen roles five years later — including parts in The Drew Carey Show, Married … With Children, Beverly Hills, 90210, Seinfeld, and Home Improvement. Eddy joined the cast of General Hospital in 2006 and became one of the show’s mainstays. Appearing in 543 episodes as recently as this past October, the actor was beloved for her role as the matter-of-fact nurse Epiphany Johnson in the soap opera. She also starred in the spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift.

“The world lost another creative angel,” Spencer continued in her Instagram post. “Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”