Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Has a New Preposition and a New Trailer

Congratulations to us — a group of people lucky enough to live in a Spider-Verse with a new Spider-Verse trailer. Following the success of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives to weave an even bigger web. We look forward to all of the various prepositions to be used in the future: Opposite the Spider-Verse, Amongst the Spider-Verse, Betwixt the Spider-Verse, etc. The trailer doesn’t give us much plot info — instead focusing on an encouraging speech from Miles Morales’s mother, Rio, while intercutting various Spider-Versian images.

We do have some bonus info about the upcoming film, though, which had a 1,000-person crew of animators. It includes Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 as well as Issa Rae as Spider-Woman. Plus Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) faces off against Vulture. (What did we do?) Spider Summer begins June 2, 2023.