Stan Lee Will Make One More Cameo

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the fifth anniversary of the Marvel icon’s death, Disney+ is making room for one more special cameo from Stan Lee. Lee will have a documentary about his life debut sometime in 2023 to celebrate 100 years of Stan Lee. He co-created iconic characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Ant-Man while at Timely Publications, a family-run business that eventually became Marvel Comics. Marvel has dominated the comic book market since 1961, when it launched The Fantastic Four, ushering in a new era created by Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko. Released on Lee’s birthday, the film’s teaser trailer included a compilation of Lee’s famous cameos in the Marvel films. While there isn’t much info about the specifics of the film besides its subject, there’s plenty to dive into during Lee’s 95 years.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.



Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/42eH07wXFC — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 28, 2022