Stanley Tucci Says Searching For Italy Is Officially Canceled

As Jimmy Fallon says in this clip, Searching for Italy? More like Searching for a Network. On Tuesday’s The Tonight Show, Stanley Tucci told Fallon that his Emmy award-winning CNN show, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, è finito. CNN scaled back on their original programming after the disastrous launch of CNN+, and it looks like they cut the Tooch loose. “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci said. “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.” The show’s original mandate was to visit all 20 regions of Italy. In its two seasons, Tucci et al. managed to get 13 done. Hey, that’s a better completion rate than Sufjan Stevens’ 50 state albums. While Tucci shops his docuseries around town, you can still watch Searching for Italy on the CNN hub of Discovery+. That is, until it gets merged with HBO Max into, sigh, “Max.”

Related