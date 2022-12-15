Ellen DeGeneres, Channing Tatum, and More Honor Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Photo: Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The internet is overwhelmed with grief for Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance breakout, actor, and DJ, who hosted the series Disney Fairy Tale Weddings with his wife, Allison Holker, also a SYTYCD alum, died by suicide on December 13. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker shared with People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.” In the days since his death, those who worked with him on SYTYCD, The Ellen Show, World of Dance, and Magic Mike XXL shared their heartache and condolences for tWitch’s family.

“I am so deeply saddened of the news of Twitch passing,” SYTYCD judge Mary Murphy told People. “My soul is crying and aches on a cellular level. I was a proud mama bear over Twitch. He was hungry, eager, and willing to do the work that would lift him in spirit and means. I was so proud of him because I had a very small part in his big career. Twitch was an inspiration to millions with his work ethic and determination and showed many young children that no matter what your circumstances are you can make it if you work hard! Twitch I love you to the moon and back! I wrap his family Allison, Maddox, Zaria and Weslie with love and prayers. Dear Twitch RIP, the world will miss your shining light!”

Nigel Lythgoe, another SYTYCD judge, said he was “at a loss to understand how someone as loved and as inspirational to so many people as Stephen was, can feel they are in such a dark place that they have no other choice but to end their life” in a statement to People. “The dance community will be reeling today but my deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Allison and their children,” he continued. “It’s important to recognize that mental health is a real problem and sometimes goes unnoticed in our loved ones. As we go into this happy time of the year for so many of us we must recognize that stress and dark emotions appear to be heightened in others.”

