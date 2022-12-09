SZA Blesses Us with S.O.S. This Holiday Season

SZA. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA dropped the single “Good Days” as a Christmas gift to fans nearly two years ago. And now, as the holiday season enters into full force, we’re finally getting a good day: S.O.S., her highly-anticipated follow up to 2017’s era-defining album Ctrl, is here. The new 23-track album features collaborations with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and —thanks to a sample pulled from documentary footage — Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “It’s about heartbreak, it’s about being lost, it’s about being pissed,” SZA said of the album to People.

S.O.S. tackles a range of sounds and emotions: She and Phoebe Bridgers sing about humanity on the smooth, moody “Ghost in the Machine,” which is followed immediately by “F2F,” a pop-punk song about trying to get over an ex by sleeping with someone else. There’s representation on S.O.S. for a variety of cuffing-season situations. SZA and Don Toliver are resigned to being “Used” with Don Toliver, while she and Travis Scott showcase a much more optimistic type of love in “Open Arms.” SZA first hinted at S.O.S. in a November Billboard cover story a few weeks after the long-teased single “Shirt” landed on streaming services. A teaser clip for “PSA” came after the “Shirt” drop, depicting SZA posing in a ring of green fire. But “PSA” is nowhere to be found on the new release, which gives us some hope that she was lying when she said that the album below would be her last.