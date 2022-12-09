Taylor Swift Is Writing and Directing a Movie

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift is about to take the hypothetical posed in “If This Was a Movie” and see what happens when she makes it a reality. Bolstered by the success of her 13-minute directorial endeavor All Too Well: The Short Film, Swift has written an original feature-length script that she will direct for Searchlight Pictures. Presidents of the studio said in a press release today, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” Swift has directed 13 of her own music videos in addition to the All Too Well short film and a folklore documentary concert film in 2020. No additional details have been announced yet, but maybe she’ll get into it with Martin McDonagh during their Variety “Directors on Directors” chat on December 12 in between questions like, was the folklore aesthetic of the Banshees of Inisherin wardrobe department a Swiftie homage? Or just Irish?