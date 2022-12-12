You May Have Another Shot at Getting Taylor Swift Tickets

Please, Taylor … Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The lavender haze has cleared, and it looks like Ticketmaster has some leftover Taylor Swift tickets after all. After the platform canceled the general on-sale for Swift’s Eras tour on November 17 due to massive demand and even more issues in the presale, Ticketmaster is now offering fans another chance to buy tickets. Specifically, emails went out on December 12 to Verified Fans who received “boosts” (for previously purchasing merch or Lover Fest tickets), but did not buy tickets, possibly because they experienced issues with Ticketmaster. “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets,” Ticketmaster wrote in a post explaining the sale. Many fans who received boosts actually complained of having a more difficult time securing presale tickets, according to Slate and some data-crunching Swifties. All fans given the opportunity received an email and will receive another email before December 23, depending on their city, prompting them to request tickets and select a price range. Requesting still won’t get you tickets, though — you’ll have to wait for another email letting you know if the request was confirmed. It’s unclear how many tickets are left, and how requests will be confirmed.

Swift has yet to address the new ticketing, but did previously say she was looking at giving fans “more opportunities” to see her live. Ticketmaster did not reply to a request for comment on the new ticketing procedure. The move comes as Ticketmaster is facing lots of scrutiny over the Eras tour sale, with Swifties now suing the company and multiple arms of the government looking into the company’s status as a possible monopoly under owner Live Nation. Over the weekend, Ticketmaster also faced new issues when hundreds of fans could not get into a Bad Bunny show in Mexico City due to ticketing fraud. The ticketing market really is on its vigilante shit.