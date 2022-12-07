Just Imagine the ‘All Too Well’ Short Film (Guillermo’s Version)

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

﻿Former Cats cat Taylor Swift has something to say. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Swift chose Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro as the person in Hollywood who she would want to trade places with for a day. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work. To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film,” she said. “And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work.” Swifties would probably argue that she already knows what that’s like because of her music career, but they might be a little preoccupied with Ticketmaster at the moment. The Midnights singer made her directorial debut earlier this year with her “All Too Well” short film, which is now up for an Academy Award Although she’s worked with several Oscar-winning directors, including David O. Russell and Tom Hooper, del Toro was the filmmaker that she chose for her Freaky Friday scenario. “I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating,” she mused, which is pretty darn high praise from someone who has sung about having the mind of a “Mastermind.”