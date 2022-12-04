The Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Teases the Return of Allison (Maybe)

Allison is back! …Or is she? That’s the question at the heart of the trailer for Teen Wolf: the Movie. The Paramount+ exclusive shows that Scott and the pack seem to have gone their separate ways since the show ended in 2017. Scott (Tyler Posey) does search and recovery, Lydia (Holland Roden) is a girlboss, and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) is a proud papa. And Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) is playing the role of Sir Not Appearing in This Film. But someone has resurrected Allison (Crystal Reed), with a brand new bow/a brand new case of amnesia. Unless it’s something more sinister wearing Allison’s face. We’ll find out when Teen Wolf: The Movie comes to Paramount+ January 26, 2023.

