The Bear, Pachinko, and Reservation Dogs Took Risks in an IP-Driven TV Landscape

Into It host Sam Sanders thought it was easier in 2022 to watch the Netflix home page highlighting shows you could watch rather than actually watching new shows. There was just so much, and keeping up was exhausting.

Vulture TV critics Kathryn VanArendonk and Roxana Hadadi can sympathize. There were a couple of months when Kathryn was scrambling and thinking, “There is no physical way anyone could ever watch even one episode of all of these shows.” On many nights, Roxana found herself wondering, “Is there just a Law and Order from 20 years ago that I could watch?” And yet our critics valiantly persevered, and in this episode, they recommend three favorite shows of 2022 to Sam: The Bear, Pachinko, and Reservation Dogs. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.