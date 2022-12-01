Oh Boy! Rosemarie DeWitt Joins The Boys Season Four.

Mommy, sorry, Mommy, sorry, Rosemarie DeWitt. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Boys just released some HU(ghie)GE news. The Staircase star Rosemarie DeWitt will be joining the cast of the gritty superhero show as Hughie’s mom, alongside Simon Pegg, who will be returning to the show as Hughie’s dad. Jack Quaid, what have you done to deserve these blessings? Rob Benedict, a Supernatural alum, and Elliot Knight, Merlin in Once Upon a Time, both join in unspecified roles, while Cameron Crovetti is being promoted to series regular for his role as Homelander’s son Ryan. Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry were previously announced as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. Plus, those pesky little boys will have yet another supernatural addition. By which we mean Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for starring in the CW’s Supernatural, will now star in the fourth season of the Prime Video show. Creator Eric Kripke first posted a pic of the cast of The Boys with a bonus JDM back in August. Kripke also confirmed what everybody would have inferred from seeing the cast all together: The Boys season four is officially filming. The news is especially exciting for fans of Supernatural, as JDM can reunite with his former co-star, Jensen Ackles, who is on The Boys. Of course, Soldier Boy is not currently conscious, but Kripke, who created both shows, knows what his audience wants. Along with his tweet, The Boys’ official Twitter account has tweeted that it cannot confirm if JDM will be wearing tights or not. Holding out hope …

Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though. pic.twitter.com/ApDpQgo0QC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 25, 2022

This post has been updated throughout.