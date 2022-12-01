Grogu Sits in the Driver’s Seat in The Mandalorian Season 3

If you’ve forgotten how cute Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) is … how dare you! Thankfully, the new The Mandalorian season-three teaser trailer that premiered during D23 can easily remind you that Grogu is baby. As Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin grapples with possibly not being a Mandalorian anymore (“You are a Mandalorian no more.”), he and his sidekick, Grogu, travel throughout the galaxy far, far away. With all that at stake, Disney+ finally gave us a premiere date for the upcoming season on December 1, almost two full years after the finale of season two aired. The upcoming season will premiere March 1, 2023, and stars Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison, and newcomers Christopher Lloyd and Nick Nolte (in a voice-over role), with Jon Favreau returning as showrunner. Mandalorian, human, whatever Jabba the Hutt is, we’re still tuning in for Din Djarin.

