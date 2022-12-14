HBO Max Is Crumbling, But The Sex Lives of College Girls Springs Eternal

Photo: HBO Max

Few things are guaranteed in life. Some say death and paying taxes, but HBO has really been trying to get out of that second part lately by canceling shows, canceling shows that have already been renewed, and removing canceled shows from its platform altogether — all for a taste of that sweet, sweet tax break. In that environment, it’s a shock and a surprise to see good news for any of these shows. Luckily, the truth is that alongside death and paying taxes, the continuing existence of horny mistakes made by developing brains is also a guarantee. That spells success for The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was just renewed by HBO Max for a third season. Said The Sex Lives of College Girls: “When I was modeling airing in New York on HBO Max during 9/11 2022, people shows were dying but I still worked it and was fierce.”

The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble–created show follows four college girls as they navigate life at the fictional Essex College and airs its final two episodes of season two on December 15. “Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” Suzanna Makkos, the EVP of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, said in a statement. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.” And we can’t wait to see if Kimberly regrets selling her eggs.