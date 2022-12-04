Avatar 2 Will Show Us the Way of the Weeknd

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

How much unobtanium do we think that Avatar: The Way of Water had to mine in order to cut this deal? On Sunday, the Weeknd tweeted a short clip that hints that he’ll appear on the Avatar 2 soundtrack. The 12-second video includes background vocals, a cerulean letter A with a bird in the middle, and a December 16 release date (the same day that the long-awaited sequel hits theaters). Shortly after the singer posted the teaser, Avatar’s official account followed him, and Avatar producer Jon Landau shared a photo to welcome him to “the Avatar family.” All signs certainly point to a musical collaboration, but we like to imagine that in some alternate universe, he is actually joining Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in the cast. The Na’vi have warriors, and they could have pop stars, too. It’s called range. Besides, the Montrr (look it up) has a nice ring to it.

As the Na’vi say, “Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family. pic.twitter.com/yc9no1sJki — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) December 4, 2022