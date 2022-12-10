Hundreds of Tickets Canceled for Bad Bunny Concert in Mexico

Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

After the Taylor Swift Eras tour fiasco last month, one would assume that Ticketmaster would be on top of their game not to upset another fandom. However, on Friday night, hundreds of Bad Bunny fans were denied entry into Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a stadium with a capacity of 87,000 people, for a sold-out concert. Fans claimed that the venue told them their tickets were invalid, and photos showed the general admission field of the stadium half empty a few minutes before Bad Bunny took the stage. While the show went on as planned, many fans were upset that they could not see Benito live and raised more concerns about how Ticketmaster is handling stadium-sized events worldwide, especially with one more concert to go tonight. Below are the developing details of the aftermath of Friday’s Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City.

What happened?

Bad Bunny’s concert in Mexico City on December 9 was not at capacity despite being a sold-out concert. Many fans camped out for days before Friday’s show to ensure they’d enter the venue on time. However, numerous fans were denied entry into the stadium for various reasons; the security claimed people had fake tickets, duplicated tickets, or canceled tickets. Some fans even had their tickets confiscated at check-in as security suggested they were using resold or counterfeit tickets, despite them buying their tickets directly from Ticketmaster. Fans told CNN that they saw that their tickets were scanned with a green check mark, meaning it was a valid ticket, yet, they were not allowed inside the venue.

.@Ticketmaster has done it again, this is Bad Bunny's first stadium show in Mexico City, which is his BIGGEST market in the entire planet 10 minutes before it’s supposed to start, as usual this disgusting company is denying the entry to dozens of THOUSANDS of people… [1/2] pic.twitter.com/z7IU2qasmh — jupiter | fan account (@summerricochet) December 10, 2022

UPDATE: The concert's begun and it’s at 60% of its full capacity, this is BEYOND embarrassing and disrespectful to Bad Bunny and to his fans, SHAME ON YOU @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/UkBfwcbCIE — jupiter | fan account (@summerricochet) December 10, 2022

How did Ticketmaster respond?

Ticketmaster released a statement claiming that there was an unprecedented amount of fake tickets, which caused confusion and affected some patrons with valid tickets. Fans were advised to report their issues with Ticketmaster to get a refund for their tickets, as long as there was an electronic record showing they couldn’t get in. The venue Estadio Azteca released a statement of its own that said any ticket that was duplicated became invalid, causing those with tickets bought from Ticketmaster to be canceled.

As for what will change for Saturday night’s concert, Ticketmaster stated they are taking precautions for tonight’s show and for fans to stay updated on their channels for any news.