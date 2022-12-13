The Tony Awards Leave Radio City Behind in Favor of the United Palace

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

“But we’re back where we began it all, Radio City Music Hall,” sang Neil Patrick Harris at the 2013 Tony Awards, before launching into a flabbergastingly large spectacle of an opening number. How’d they come up with that, you ask? “I was in my car driving, and I remember thinking, Well, if it’s moving to Radio City, there’s your opening number. You can embrace the largeness of it all,” Harris told EW. Anyway, the 76th Tony Awards are leaving Radio City Music Hall for the United Palace. Thanks for the memories!

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a dual statement. “As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”

These nu-Tonys will take place at the United Palace on Sunday, June 11. They’ll be viewable on CBS or Paramount+, but not on the “Essential” tier. No, no. Essential-tier subscribers will get the Tonys the next day, but if you want to see the casts of Some Like It Hot or Kimberly Akimbo perform live, then you’ve gotta pay those Paramount+ Premium–size bucks. Is it worth the extra money if it’s not gonna be in the big-boy theater? That’s for you to decide.