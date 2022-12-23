Daystar Peterson. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury convicted Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, of all three charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, after deliberating for a day and a half. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, Lanez’s father and stepmother caused a scene in the courtroom after the verdict was announced, standing up and screaming in anger. Reportedly, Lanez was remanded on the spot and led out in handcuffs. He now faces up to 22 years in prison and potential deportation.

The two-week trial capped off a yearslong legal and public struggle between Lanez and Megan, born Megan Pete, over details of the July 2020 shooting. Megan, who gave emotional testimony during the trial, has said for years that Lanez shot her in the foot following an argument. Prosecutors argued Lanez shot her in an argument over his career after she hurt his ego. Megan initially did not tell police about the shooting, citing recent police killings of Black Americans at the time.

Lanez has maintained his innocence since the shooting, even rapping about it on his 2020 album Daystar, while continually attempting to discredit Megan on social media. However, he did not take the stand in his defense. His lawyer posited that Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, instead shot her in an argument over their relationships with Lanez. In court, Harris testified that she did not recall details of the shooting, including her previous statement to police that Lanez threatened to shoot her, and said she did not witness the shooting. Megan claimed in her testimony that Lanez offered both her and Harris $1 million to stay quiet about the shooting; Harris denied taking a bribe. Under cross-examination by Lanez’s attorney, she said she did not shoot Megan.

In closing statements, Lanez’s lawyer called Megan “a liar.” Prosecutors, meanwhile, reminded the jury of how difficult the legal battle had been for Megan. “I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she previously testified of the ongoing public scrutiny brought by the shooting. Shortly after the verdict was announced, Meg’s attorney, Alex Spiro, released a short statement. “The jury got it right, I am thankful there is justice for Meg,” he said.