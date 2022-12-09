Trevor Noah Thanks Fans, Haters, and Black Women

Well, it happened, folks. After seven years, Trevor Noah has finished his final episode as the host of The Daily Show, clearing the way for an upcoming rotation of celebrity guest hosts until a permanent replacement is found. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” Noah said during his last time behind the desk. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience … Then I look at this now, and I don’t take it for granted ever.” When the South African comedian first took over from Jon Stewart’s 16-year run of the Comedy Central show, he was relatively unknown in the States. Reflecting on his current level of success, he expressed his thanks to every viewer and person who has shared clips or opinions. Even people who “hate-watched” contributed to ratings, he joked.

But when it came to the last group of people he wanted to thank, Noah began to tear up. “Special shout-out to Black women,” he said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas, people are like, oh, Trevor you’re so smart — I’m like, who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?” In addition to his own family members, he praised the “brilliant, brilliant” Black women writers and activists who he’s interacted with, including Roxane Gay, Tressie Mcmillan

Cottom, Zoé Samudzi, and Tarana Burke. “If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women,” he said. “They’re a lot of the reason that I’m here, and so I’m grateful to them.” Watch his full farewell above.