HBO Gives First Look at True Detective: Night Country

True Detective season 4 has a release year, if not a specific release date. As part of a “please don’t unsubscribe we still have some shows” montage, HBO released a first look at True Detective: Night Country. Set in Alaska during a period of 24+ hours of night, the show will also feature the first all-woman detective duo. Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will be investigating the disappearances of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. This season of True Detective is being helmed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid).