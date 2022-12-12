Mustard, Anyone?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Twitter

French’s would like a word! Among the latest updates to Twitter — including its removal of the ability to create Moments, beds in the office, and this tweet — the app’s infamous blue check mark is now dead (sort of). The official Twitter account tweeted on December 10 that the social-media platform would replace the “Official” label and blue check mark on notable accounts with a gold one in hopes of combating impersonation and differentiating them from Twitter Blue subscribers. At some point, “a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts” will also be in use. Not silver? Because, if we’re talking about it, the new “gold” check-mark color isn’t gold at all. It’s mucus yellow. Or, if we’re being nice, it’s mustard. When I look at this bland, octagonal shape, I’m overcome with images of a hot dog, rotten lemons, and an old school bus about to drive off of a cliff. It might be one of the most mockable changes to Twitter yet, and tweeters agree — below, just a few of the early responses to the vom check. Dijon doesn’t deserve this.

BULLY THE YELLOW CHECKS AT ONCE https://t.co/RZTHpu2OKo — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 12, 2022

um Why is onion yellow check mark .. pic.twitter.com/SwTAgyu1a7 — Pokey (@birdsbelles) December 12, 2022

thanks for the piss yellow checks elon pic.twitter.com/6zRmGY4Xjv — Literally Off Minor (@ATFujoshi) December 12, 2022

wtf is this yellow checkmark LMAO pic.twitter.com/XeELiJBdOD — Oranging (@iOranging) December 12, 2022

lmfao at this looking like the golden shower verified twitter https://t.co/oi4gvmLKop — ✨Sailor Lo✨ (@OverStuffdModel) December 12, 2022