Stylish Celebrities Remember Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood, the simultaneously iconic and iconoclastic fashion designer, died Thursday, December 29, 2022. Westwood’s design work impacted every facet of pop culture — from the Sex Pistols to today’s corset trend, Westwood did it all. So it comes as no surprise that her passing was mourned by a wide swath of celebrity. Everyone from Paul McCartney (who called her “a ballsy lady”) to RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. winner The Vivienne, everyone had fond things to say about Westwood. Many tributed her contributions to style, especially in founding the punk aesthetic. But Annie Lennox also paid tribute to her activism. “Vivienne Westwood’s passion lay in ‘activism’, which she embraced completely and wholeheartedly. Her life force simply blew definitions out of the water,” she wrote on social media. “Far more an eighteen year old than eighty - one in human years - A fearless, formidable force of nature who turned everything upside down - inside out and back to front, both ‘literally’ and figuratively! Britain’s version of ‘Frida Kahlo’… Not ‘gone’ - She’s just moved elsewhere.” Style forecaster Mandy Lee wrote a fitting epitaph on Instagram: “Mother of clowncore, master of tartan, original manrepeller, punk pioneer, innovator, legend.”

Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything, I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way. There will never be another, but we’ll continue your fight 💚 #viviennewestwood — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 29, 2022

R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours! pic.twitter.com/O6RZqpEVLq — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 29, 2022