Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza Join Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Happy Winter Solstice! Celebrate the longest night of the year with some witchy MCU casting news. Patti LuPone has joined the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield won’t be rattling around in a big house alone. Per Deadline, LuPone may be playing a witch with Raising Dion’s Ali Ahn and The Staircase’s Maria Dizzia. Everyone’s favorite real-life witch, Aubrey Plaza, previously entered the Coven of Chaos cast alongside Heartstopper’s Joe Locke. According to Variety, Locke will play a yet-unnamed lead male role. While Deadline reports that Plaza’s role is also currently behind a veil of secrecy, she is suspected to be playing the baddie opposite Locke and Hahn. Hahn and Caulfield are confirmed to reprise their roles as witchy Agnes/Agatha Harkness, and Westview neighborino Dottie. And lastly, Home Economics’s Sasheer Zamata will reportedly be entering the Marvel universe in an unnamed reoccurring role, rounding out the cast of comedic witches.

The dark comedy spinoff was first announced this time last year during Disney+ Day and returned WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer as the head writer of the series. There is no official release date yet; however, it will reportedly be out sometime next year. No word yet on if Locke will play a British role, but if he wants to find a way to do both an American and British accent, we’re sure Agatha will know how to respond.

