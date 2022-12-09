Given all the projects being flushed down the drain at HBO these days, it’s no surprise that some plumbers have been hired. And who better to play HBO’s Mario and Luigi than Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux? Okay, fine, The White House Plumbers isn’t actually a show about fixing pipes. As the first trailer for the five-part miniseries shows, Harrelson and Theroux are instead starring as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the Watergate masterminds who accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. “You are White House employees on the payroll,” instructs Nixon official Bud Krogh (Rich Sommer). “For God’s sake, don’t get caught.” Lena Headey and Judy Greer star as the wives of the men who were ultimately connected to the “third-rate” burglary attempt. The cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Ike Barinholtz, Kiernan Shipka, Kathleen Turner, Toby Huss, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, and more. Based partly on public records and the book Integrity, The White House Plumbers will be directed by Veep showrunner David Mandel. It’ll be a bit of a reunion project, as the show was created, written, and executive produced by Veep executive producers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. Mandel, Harrelson, and Theroux are also on board to executive produce. The White House Plumbers is set to plunge onto HBO in March 2023.

