Which of the Cheaters Actually Boned in the White Lotus Finale?

Photo: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Well, we’re a few days out from the finale of season two of The White Lotus, and despite all the lingering mystery around shootings and scamming and singing, one question remains top of mind: Who boned? By the final episode, creator Mike White is working in full ambiguity. The audience has no idea what really happened between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) and their respective spouses, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). It’s implied that everyone cheats on their partner in some capacity, as part of what Sharpe calls their “terrifying matrix,” but the how (and sometimes even why) is unclear. Luckily, for those of us who hate not knowing who fooled around with whom, the actors have shared their own thoughts about all the potential boning.

Fahy recently told Variety that she knows “something happened” on Isola Bella, the island adjacent to the White Lotus that Daphne takes Ethan to. “I don’t know that I can say exactly what happened, but I think definitely something sexual for sure,” Fahy said. “Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don’t think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper.” See? Daphne isn’t a vengeful woman — she is simply bestowing a gift.

Sharpe plays it vague when asked what happened. “That is open to interpretation,” he told Variety, which is such an actor answer. “But I feel like whatever happened, in a literal sense, that moment between them is definitely a moment of connection. It’s a moment of intimacy. I think there’s something about Daphne’s sense of self, and the accommodation she has found with who she is, and how she’s living. Something about that, I think, affects Ethan.” You know in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar when Star is like, “I think your dong went all the way up and touched my heart”? Something very similar happened here, it would seem.

James, meanwhile, is out here giving specifics. When he chatted with Vulture, he was pretty clear about his ideas. “In terms of what specifically happened, though, it was probably more than she let on by half,” he told us. “Maybe not the most extreme version of that scenario, but there was something else.” Thank you, Mr. James! Clarity is key.

Then there’s Plaza. While on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she was also pretty definitive on what happened. “What happened is … we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know,” she said. She really blurts it out more than anything, and she says that she hasn’t actually seen the episode yet, so a viewing may change things. But that was how she played it, so we’ll go with that.