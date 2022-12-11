Memes for Processing the White Lotus Season 2 Finale

Spoilers for the season 2 finale of The White Lotus.
Thanks a lot, boats! Now Tanya and “these gays” are dead. Everyone is leaving the White Lotus Sicily a little (or a lot) different from when they arrived. After their dashed romances, Portia and Albie are doubtless going to try and “learn something” at each other. Harper and Ethan got their groove back. And Mia is thriving(?) as a hotel lounge singer. Throughout it all, Daphne stayed unbothered. But we, the viewing public, remain very much bothered. The season 2 finale of The White Lotus had thrills, chills, ammo clips, Meghan Fahy’s freckles. Basically everything you could want in a TV show. And the internet processed it all the only way they know how, by posting.