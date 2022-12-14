Who Won Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Clip of the Year 2022?

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel Live! briefly transforms itself into America’s Funniest Home Videos and does a competition to find the best viral clip of the year. Throughout the year, the Kimmel crew keeps their ears to the ground (and their eyes on Fail Army) to bring viral content to TV. They also often bring the creators of those videos onto their shows, platforming people that may otherwise have been consigned to the viral video trash heap. This year, the big winner was Detroit rapper Gmac Cash and his song “Giant Slide,” commemorating the particularly bumpy ride Belle Isle fairgoers got this year. You might break your neck on the Giant Slide, but according to Kimmel, it also broke the internet.

