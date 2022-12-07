Thank Goodness, the Wicked Movies Are on the Way

Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

Good news! She’s deaaaaaaaad actually alive. Over a decade after the production team on the freakishly successful Broadway musical began meeting with filmmakers back in 2010, a Wicked movie adaptation is finally in production. While those early meetings reportedly included potential directors like Rob Marshall (boring!), Ryan Murphy (but he would want Lea Michele), and J.J. Abrams (the sci-fi boy?), Stephen Daldry was officially hired, with a December 2019 release date set back in 2016. Obviously, this did not occur. Cats got that release date instead, and that went great. Then, Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up 2: The Streets, and In the Heights fame took over as director in 2021. Since then, the film has been positively dancing through life, releasing new cast updates regularly and starting production to be not just one but two films that actually exist, against all odds. Below, everything you need to know about these soon-to-be popular movies, coming out Christmas 2024 and 2025.

Wait, films, as in plural?

Yeah, films. After years of no Wicked movie, we’re getting two Wicked movies. Wickeds? Wicki? Wickeople? “As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu said in a statement posted to social media on April 26, 2022. “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one WICKED movie but TWO!!!!” Okay, so … why? “We found it very difficult to get past ‘Defying Gravity’ without a break,” Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz said in an email newsletter in June of 2022. “That song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic.” Plus, it was going to be very long, and “it required us cutting or omitting things that we wanted to include and that we think fans of the show and the story will appreciate.” Look, if it means that the Act Two opener “No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise)” will actually get a track after it was tacked onto “Thank Goodness” in the original cast recording, then we will take it! Or, as Ben Affleck, king of Boston, would say: That would be wicked.

Who’s in the cast?

Well, here’s the goooood newwwwwsss. Casting so far? Chef’s kiss! Our “Dear Old Shiz” alumni will be played by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner and theater-geek-at-large Ariana Grande, playing Elphaba and Glinda (formerly Galinda), respectively. Also in the cast are Bridgerton star and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq. Jeff Goldblum was reported to be in “final talks” to play the Wizard in October 2022 by Variety, but that casting has not officially been announced. Madame Morrible, Nessarose, and a few others are still TBD, but Catherine O’Hara can sing, so we don’t really understand what the holdup is on that first one.

When’s the release date?

The films with be appearing on Christmas Days. The first will defy gravity on December 25, 2024, and the second will be a good deed on Christmas 2025. It’s only two short years before we get a Wicked film, and we might as well start yelling about it now. AAAAAAAAH!