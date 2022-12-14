Patty Jenkins Says She ‘Never Walked Away’ From Wonder Woman 3

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images and Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins has whipped out her Lasso of Truth to refute stories about how her involvement with Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros. came to an end. Last week, it was reported that DC Studios would not move forward with the “next chapter” in Jenkins’s superhero franchise, as they rejected her treatment for a third film in the series because it didn’t fit into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the DCEU. The Wrap then shared an insider account claiming that Warner Bros. Film Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy rejected the director’s initial treatment for the third film, but “asked Jenkins if she would consider pitching something else for the IP in another direction.” Jenkins allegedly “stood firm to her vision” and said she would move on to her next film if her initial treatment wasn’t approved.

On December 13, Jenkins published a Twitter post denying these rumors, calling the article an “attractive clickbait false story.” She writes, “This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Gunn replied to the tweet, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.” Considering the state of Warner Bros. under David Zaslav, and the ill will he has garnered with decisions like killing Batgirl and stripping HBO Max for parts, we are inclined to believe Jenkins and Gunn’s account over the execs’.

In the Twitter post, Jenkins also confirmed that her Star Wars project, Rogue Squadron, is still “in active development” at Lucasfilm.