Wait, Did Gal Gadot Jinx Wonder Woman 3?

Photo: Warner Bros.

Well, this is awkward. Just one day after Gal Gadot tweeted that she was looking forward to sharing Wonder Woman’s “next chapter” with fans, reports indicate that Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward. Per The Hollywood Reporter, multiple insider sources have confirmed that director Patty Jenkins’ treatment for the threequel doesn’t fit into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plan for DC Studios’ superhero universe. Apparently, the duo joined Warner Bros. Pictures execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in breaking the news to Jenkins themselves. We don’t know if Gadot jinxed the movie before it got put on ice, or if the decision had already been made at the time of her star’s tweet. Perhaps she thought that a little social media excitement could help change the studio’s mind? After all, she was the one who tried (and failed) to heal the world with that celeb cover of “Imagine.” But despite Gadot’s optimistic post, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly now “considered dead” in its current incarnation. There’s been no word yet about what next steps will look like. Deadline reports that although Jenkins could try submitting a different version of the movie, it’s not clear if she will do so. Jenkins, who directed both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. She previously expressed disappointment that the latter film was given a day-and-date release on HBO Max. It looks like this time, she may not get a release at all.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022